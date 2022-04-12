Before the “independent” “fact” checkers seize (because we know how much they hate it when conservatives have fun at Biden’s expense ), he meant to say “prosecution”. Biden was giving another one of his anti-gun speeches . A popular leftist talking point is that gun manufacturers should be open to litigation when a gun is used in a crime. It allows liberals to chip away at our second amendment […]

I don’t know if you guys have noticed, but Joe Biden isn’t a skilled public speaker. Whether it’s because his brain is made of pudding or his “childhood stutter” we only heard about a few years ago, words confuse him. Let’s keep that between us. We wouldn’t want our enemies to know . This is either another one of Joey’s soggy brain farts, or he was talking to Hunter Biden prior to giving a speech. Or maybe tobacco companies are the only industry immune to prostitutes. It’s Biden’s world. We just live in the unintended consequences of 81,000,000 (give or take) of you. “They’re the only outfit in the country that is IMMUNE. Imagine if the Tobacco industry had been IMMUNE to prostitute [rips brain fart] being sued. C’mon.”

