Left-wing billionaire George Soros is secretly funding the campaigns of several anti-police Democrat congressional lawmakers and candidates, financial documents have revealed.
Soros and his family have been caught secretly funding Democrats who promote the radical “Defund the Police” movement.
Soros and his daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, are quietly bankrolling two entities that are supporting far-left anti-police politicians.
The funding effort was revealed in a paper trail found in campaign finance records.
The Soros cash has been flowing into a joint fundraising committee and a PAC attached to the efforts.
The joint fundraising venture, called Lead the Way 2022 , includes Missouri Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign committee, Way to Lead PAC, and the campaigns of the 12 other leftist politicians attempting to enter Congress.Soros has long supported efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system.The financier has poured tens of millions into district attorney races and has dished out large sums to groups focused on police reform efforts, including financing a hub used by progressive activists pushing to dismantle the police.Andrea Soros Colombel, meanwhile, has kept a lower profile than her father. Despite this, she is propping up the current joint fundraising committee benefiting Bush and the other far-left politicians for the 2022 elections.According to Federal […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Start Earning $250 Per Day By Using A Work From Home System That Has Helped Thousands Of ZMw People vqs Just Like You! Learn open this ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓ site and just visit home and other….. more here………. https://extrasavingshere1.blogspot.com/