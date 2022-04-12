Left-wing billionaire George Soros is secretly funding the campaigns of several anti-police Democrat congressional lawmakers and candidates, financial documents have revealed.

Soros and his family have been caught secretly funding Democrats who promote the radical “Defund the Police” movement.

Soros and his daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, are quietly bankrolling two entities that are supporting far-left anti-police politicians.

The funding effort was revealed in a paper trail found in campaign finance records.

The Soros cash has been flowing into a joint fundraising committee and a PAC attached to the efforts.

The joint fundraising venture, called Lead the Way 2022 , includes Missouri Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign committee, Way to Lead PAC, and the campaigns of the 12 other leftist politicians attempting to enter Congress.Soros has long supported efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system.The financier has poured tens of millions into district attorney races and has dished out large sums to groups focused on police reform efforts, including financing a hub used by progressive activists pushing to dismantle the police.Andrea Soros Colombel, meanwhile, has kept a lower profile than her father. Despite this, she is propping up the current joint fundraising committee benefiting Bush and the other far-left politicians for the 2022 elections.According to Federal […]