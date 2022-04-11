The Republican House leader called for arming Ukraine. Kevin McCarthy then discussed the GOP plan if the party takes control of Congress next year. Kevin McCarthy: We would make America energy independent, secure our borders, stop the fentanyl from coming across that is now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45. Make our streets and schools safe again. Stop this runaway inflation that the Democrats have brought forth in America that we have not seen in 40 years. McCarthy said nothing about election integrity. He would not commit to the impeachment of Joe Biden but will “look where the evidence leads us.” He said nothing about the DOJ-FBI apparatus that targets Trump and his supporters and sets up ordinary Americans in their evil schemes. He said nothing about the political prisoners held in jail today after attending the J-6 rally. He said nothing about the assault on our freedoms. Nothing on the tech giants and media lies.

