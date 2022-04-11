Chi-Sing also included crime statistics from the NYPD for that 6th precinct from March 28-April 3 in her reporting. For instance, rape went up 200 percent in a 28-day period in comparison to 2021, while other sex crimes went up 400 percent in […]

Police are intensifying their search for a suspect who on March 27 allegedly choked and sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman who was jogging near Pier 40 in the 6th precinct’s Hudson River Park after he rode up behind her on his bike. He also stole her cell phone, Haley Chi-Sing reported for Fox News . The attack took place exactly where you expected it to, in New York City. ??WANTED for a SEX ASSAULT & ROBBERY: On 3/27/22 at 6:10 AM, in the vicinity of Clarkson St & West St (Pier 40), the suspect sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman & removed her cellphone before fleeing on his bike. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips , or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7iUTIQsrGy — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 7, 2022 The city has recently faced particularly high rates of serious crimes, including murder, sex crimes, and hate crimes. They appear to be getting worse, too.

