The race for U.S. Senator in Pennsylvania took on an added importance over the weekend when President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz. This is a foul move that smells like a combination of two pressure points coming together.
The first is a universal pressure about Trump’s place in the GOP. He needs to endorse as many winners as possible in order to cement his position as the top influencer among Republicans. That means the people he endorses need to win, which is why he never endorses true America First patriots if they’re not polling well. One can even argue that he pulled his endorsement of Mo Brooks for the U.S. Senate race in Alabama because he was losing.
When Trump endorsed Brooks, he was leading the pack by a mile at over 40%. In the months that followed, Brooks has been attacked heavily by Mitch McConnell’s various PACs and candidates. That combined with the fact that his team is running one of the worst Senate campaigns in recent memory is why he fell to third place at around 17%.
Trump claimed he pulled his endorsement because Brooks said it’s time to move on from focusing on 2020 election fraud. I completely disagree with Brooks on this point, but I can promise you this. Considering Trump continues to endorse other candidates who have not fought nearly as hard as Brooks to expose the 2020 stolen election, it’s a safe bet that if Brooks was still leading the pack then he would still have Trump’s endorsement.
The second pressure point for Trump comes from his donors and advisors. They’re essentially one in the same. Some earn his ear because they work for him. Others earn his ear because they donate to his campaigns. He puts a lot of weight in both camps when it comes to guiding him through political issues such as endorsements. Both his advisors and his donors love Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The good news about all of this is that it reminds me of who Trump really is. He does listen to people. Sometimes he listens to the wrong people, but he’s shown a willingness to listen to his base when we’re loud enough about it all. The perfect example happened during the 2016 campaign when he started pushing his “softening.” Around August, less than a month after the Republican National Convention, he started floating the idea of not being as hard on illegal aliens as he had been during the primary campaign.
This was, of course, at the behest of his advisors and large donors who thought he would have a better chance of beating Hillary Clinton if he toned down his rhetoric about illegal aliens. He started saying that maybe he would only focus on deporting convicted criminals instead of the millions of other illegal aliens. He even went on a “town hall” style show with Sean Hannity to try to sell it to the people. Both he and Hannity kept trying to convince the audience that you can’t just deport millions of people who had been in the United States for years.
The people weren’t having it. The live audience booed and the backlash from conservative media was harsh. I know because I was among them. The “softening,” as it was called, lasted about a week and a half before he went back to his original campaign promises of deporting those who had stolen our sovereignty, including so-called DREAMers. As a result, it worked.
He will listen to us if we’re loud enough. The best way to remind him that he needs to listen to us more carefully is to send a stark message about Dr. Mehmet Oz. He is not a Republican. He is not a conservative. He does not believe in America-First. He’s the next Mitt Romney, who Trump also endorsed. In fact, he may end up being worse than Romney if he makes it to Capitol Hill.
I posted an article last year about the various leftist stances Dr. Oz has held, not to mention his affection for globalism as one of Klaus Schwab’s favorite young leaders. Here’s an excerpt:
When a conservative thinks about what Republican policy platforms should include, there are certain things we do not expect to see:
-
- Bail reform
- Gun control
- Transgender surgeries for children
- Vaxx-nannying
- The Great Reset
What do all of these things have in common, other than being associated with the political left? They all happen to be policies actively and aggressively promoted by “Republican” U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. He’s running in arguably the most consequential Senate race in 2022, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, his name recognition may be enough to propel him to a primary win. We need to stop him.
Then, of course, there’s the vaccines. We’ll talk about that at another time.
Dr. Mehmet Oz needs to lose. It’s not just because he’s a slimy RINO who will not represent our values. It’s because Donald Trump needs a reminder that he needs to listen to his base over his advisors and donors.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker