“Disney Groomer” began to trend nationwide on Sunday after Twitter temporarily locked out Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec after calling Disney “groomers.” Trending at number 15, #DISNEYGROOMER swept the rug under the category “entertainment” which received over 5,400 tweets as of Sunday evening. Posobiec broke the news after his account was reinstated. Jack Posobiec was hit with a temporary Twitter lockout, the first since he reported on Hunter Biden’s salacious laptop in 2020, for sharing links to buy T-shirts and stickers emblazoned with a Disney logo reading “Boycott Groomers.” This after Posobiec broke a story on Human Events Daily showing that Disney’s cast members, or lower level employees, were at odds with Disney’s corporate stand against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, or the “anti-grooming” bill. ” Elon Musk recently commented that corporations dictate policy on Twitter through ad dollars,” Posobiec told The Post Millennial, “so it comes as no surprise Twitter will censor you for criticizing one of the largest media companies in the world. This is clear retaliation for me leaking the internal employee forums at Disney showing many of their workers support the Florida anti-grooming bill.” “Get it before it’s banned,” Posobiec wrote on Twitter on April 6, sharing […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn