Since its inception in 1990, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’ (FAO) Food Price Index has never been higher than it was in February, compliments of endless money printing and many decades of corrupt monetary policy.

The corporate-controlled media, however, is blaming Vladimir Putin as it always does whenever the financial terrorists find themselves in another bind.

Food inflation is soaring around the world by about 12.6 percent monthly, at this point, and the only thing the talking heads in the media are allowed to say is that it’s Russia’s fault for invading Ukraine.

Never mind the fact that inflation has been on a steady upward trajectory for many years, or the fact that governments’ Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic tyranny destroyed the supply chain. No, just make Putin the punching bag, as usual.

According to the latest reports, prices for food commodities like grains and vegetable oils reached their highest levels ever in February. And ABC News claims that this is because of “Russia’s war in Ukraine,” and not because of central banks like the Federal Reserve that have been printing fiat currency like crazy over the past several years.

“The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February,” ABC further reported.

Will the world ever wake up to the reality of financial terrorism and how it destroys economies?

A 17.1 percent rise in grain prices is also being blamed on the war in Ukraine, which has become something of a catch-net for every bad thing that happens these days.

“This is really remarkable,” said Josef Schmidhuber, deputy director of FAO’s market and trade division, about the current inflationary climate. “Clearly, these very high prices for food require urgent action.”

The worst-hit commodity is vegetable oils, which rose 23.2 percent over the past month. Ukraine is the world’s leading exporter of sunflower oil while Russia holds the second spot, so it is easy for the overlords to blame the conflict between these countries as the culprit.

“There is, of course, a massive supply disruption, and that massive supply disruption from the Black Sea region has fueled prices for vegetable oil,” Schmidhuber further told reporters in Geneva.

Schmidhuber says he cannot calculate specifically the exact degree to which the war is causing these financial problems, and that “logistical factors” are also playing a role, as are poor weather conditions in some countries.

“Essentially, there are no exports through the Black Sea, and exports through the Baltics is practically also coming to an end,” he explained.

A big red flag that points to financial terrorism as Enemy No. 1 in all this is the fact that the globalists have been trying to crush decentralized cryptocurrency ever since Putin invaded Ukraine, claiming that he might try to “evade” banking sanctions if the crypto-sphere is not quickly swept into the clutches of the existing financial paradigm.

In other words, the globalist central bankers do not want people migrating away from their fiat currency Ponzi schemes and into crypto, so they are using Putin as their scapegoat to claim that crypto needs to be destroyed in order to keep everyone “safe” against the war, or something.

“For me, the most depressing thing is not bankers and politicians,” wrote someone at Natural News about the situation. “I expect them to be evil, just like I expect cockroaches to be cockroaches.”

“No, the most depressing thing is the stupidity of average people, who only think what their cell phones tell them to think. Just as the peasants supported vax mandates because ‘Covid,’ the peasants now support tyranny because ‘Ukraine.’”

