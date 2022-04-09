Mayor Pete is a walking meme at this point. He was not only in over his head as a small-town mayor, where critics like to point out he couldn’t manage basic issues like potholes, but he was also sorely indifferent to the plight of black residents. Under his watch, violent crime spiked to record highs, and his response was to fire a black police chief, a move not unnoticed by the woke, identity politicking left. As a failed presidential candidate who only got to the national stage because of his publicized – and wholly unimportant – sexual attraction to men, he neverthelss agined enougns team to parlay his empty resume into a sweet cabinet position. He proceeded to disappear for the next year while Demorat-created supply chain issues rocked his supposed kingdom. He also called inanimate roads and bridges racist. Needless to say, Mayor Pete doesn’t have a clue. He enjoys the elitist high life and the lifestyle pleasures that come with it. He neither knows nor cares about the concerns of most Americans. So it isn’t really a surprise that he would respond to a basic statement with complete shock and horror that his out-of-touch worldviews weren’t being well received […]

Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com

