Leftists have made plenty of outlandish allegations about the state of Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law. White House Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s suggestion on Friday may be one of the craziest. Buttigieg appeared on ABC’s “The View,” and co-host Anna Navaro wasted no time addressing the Florida law, which Democrats have incorrectly called a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Your husband, Chasten [Buttigieg] is a teacher, and he’s been a vocal critic of what’s going on in my state of Florida with the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which he says will kill kids,” Navarro said. “Do you agree?” Pete Buttigieg says that prohibiting classroom instruction of sex and gender theory in kindergarten classes will “KILL KIDS.” Then he blames Ron DeSantis for inflation and gas prices. pic.twitter.com/t1VM0OR96L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022 After Navarro went on for a bit about how this law could be offensive to Pete Buttigieg since he is gay, he responded to her question. “Yeah, he’s right, and I think every law ought to be judged for the effect it’s going to have on real people in real life,” Buttigieg said. In other words, Buttigieg said he agrees that this law in Florida will “kill […]

