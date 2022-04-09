Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has backed calls for an independent probe to determine the circumstances that led to the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, near Kiev.

Orban, who is a close ally of 45th President Donald Trump, said through his press chief that he “condemns the Bucha massacre” and wants answers for how it happened.

“Hungary fully supports an international investigation to identify the perpetrators in this bloodshed,” said spokesman Bertalan Havasi.

According to Hungary Today, this is part of an ongoing “international investigation aimed at identifying the perpetrators,” whether they be Ukrainian or Russian. Orban stressed the need for the investigation to be both “independent and impartial.”

On Wednesday, Orban said that “this is a war that Russia started attacking Ukraine, which is aggression” and stated that Hungary “shares” the European Union’s position.

Orban recently won his reelection campaign despite fiercely unified opposition from all other political parties in Hungary, including those traditionally on the far right and far left. He was endorsed by Trump, and the American Conservative Union (ACU) has announced that a CPAC-themed event will be held in the country.CPAC Hungary was originally set to be held before the Hungarian elections, but it was delayed by the […]