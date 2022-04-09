Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has backed calls for an independent probe to determine the circumstances that led to the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, near Kiev.
Orban, who is a close ally of 45th President Donald Trump, said through his press chief that he “condemns the Bucha massacre” and wants answers for how it happened.
“Hungary fully supports an international investigation to identify the perpetrators in this bloodshed,” said spokesman Bertalan Havasi.
According to Hungary Today, this is part of an ongoing “international investigation aimed at identifying the perpetrators,” whether they be Ukrainian or Russian. Orban stressed the need for the investigation to be both “independent and impartial.”
On Wednesday, Orban said that “this is a war that Russia started attacking Ukraine, which is aggression” and stated that Hungary “shares” the European Union’s position.
Orban recently won his reelection campaign despite fiercely unified opposition from all other political parties in Hungary, including those traditionally on the far right and far left. He was endorsed by Trump, and the American Conservative Union (ACU) has announced that a CPAC-themed event will be held in the country.CPAC Hungary was originally set to be held before the Hungarian elections, but it was delayed by the […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker