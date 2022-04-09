Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event celebrating her confirmation. / PHOTO: AP ( Mark Pellin , Headline USA ) Beyond the regular gaffes and awkward blunders, President Joe Biden on Friday exhibited a disturbing cognitive collapse and apparent medical episode while sputtering unintelligibly during remarks on the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It started in shocking fashion, with the commander-in-chief losing his ability to speak coherently. BIDEN: “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word…*has complete ANEURYSM*” pic.twitter.com/MmNj0PcZtY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2022 Biden’s visibly crumbling condition was enough cause for alarm nearly two months ago, when GOP lawmakers called for the president to take a cognitive test. “Joe Biden has continually proven to me and to the world that something isn’t right,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson , R-Texas, who served as White House doctor to Presidents George W. Bush , Barack Obama and Donald Trump . “The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president’s cognitive ability,” Jackson said. Biden’s condition has noticeably declined, culminating in his rambling performance at KBJ’s anointment. JOE BIDEN: “I was in the the […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

