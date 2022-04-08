America is still under attack by the Population Reduction Regime (PRR) that currently runs Washington DC, the CDC and the FDA. Under the guise of disease control, the federal government has enacted medical tyranny rules, mandates and regulations that all but enforce Covid masks and vaccines at gunpoint.

The PRR has a stranglehold on the hospitals, the schools, nearly all corporations, the travel industry, and of course, the mass media complex. Now, more than two years into the “pandemic,” and entering the endemic phase, several fascist-run governments in America are STILL enforcing masks for young children, even toddlers.

It’s all smoke and mirrors, and free advertising, for a fake pandemic meant to get everyone “inoculated” with deadly mRNA and spike-protein-payload injections. That is the current “end game,” and the means to justify those ends are based on everyone wearing oxygen-depriving masks all day, including children, toddlers (for which New York just reinstated theirs), infants, and pregnant women.

Wuhan Virus masks breed bacteria, carry germs, incubate virus particles, deprive the wearer of oxygen and cause perpetual brain fog

One of the fastest ways to turn America into a communist sinkhole is to enslave the populace with absurd distractions, senseless rules, toxic food and chemical medicine. The fluoride in the tap water lowers human IQ by several points, helping the populace believe in fake science, fake news and pandemic rescue “vaccines.” The Covid masks also help keep the population dumbed down, confused, forgetful and unable to think critically about what is happening to their health, as they succumb to the “mandates” of masks, social distancing and relentless “vaccinations.”

Children at school at all levels, including college, middle school, elementary school, kindergarten and daycare centers around the country, are subjected to sucking back on their own expired oxygen all day, breathing in at least 20 percent carbon dioxide, and thus slow-poisoning their body and brain a little more every day.

Top 8 reasons young children are better off WITHOUT a Wuhan Virus mask

Kids constantly touch their mask, adjust it, pull it down and back up, mixed with touching everything else all day, including other kids, shared materials, the floor, sink handles, door handles and more. Children drop their mask on the floor, then put it back on. The masks trap bacteria in the mouth, throat and lungs, leading to bacterial infections. The masks limit oxygen supply by as much as 20 percent, limiting vital flow of oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body, thus diminishing immune system function. The masks provide a false-sense of security since they don’t really work to stop microscopic virus particles from escaping and entering the mouth and nose, plus your eyes can easily pick up the virus anyway. Lack of proper oxygen flow causes compromised thinking, brain fog, anxiety and a definitive decrease in learning, as proven by research. If you already have asthma, prolonged use can cause extreme anxiety and panic attacks. Many kids wear the mask over their mouth but under their nose, rendering it completely useless. Most masks don’t even fit a child’s face properly, leaving openings all around the mouth, nose and chin, rendering it completely useless.

Covid masks, including homemade, cheap surgical and N95, can restrict breathing up to TWENTY PERCENT, leading to lung damage and respiratory distress

Sure, masks are meant to filter saliva and particles so people don’t transmit infectious diseases, but the trade off for that MINOR reduction means becoming severely ill. Got constant dizziness and lightheadedness? Those are symptoms of up to a TWENTY PERCENT reduction in oxygen intake. Based on mask measurements and literature gathered and analyzed by Stanford researchers, COVID masks, worn for several hours per day, can damage the lungs, leading people to respiratory distress, heart strain and other life-threatening situations.

Then you’ve got the gene therapy injections causing irregular heart beats and blood clots, and that’s why the death rate has skyrocketed among the vaccinated over the past year or so.

Stay tuned and stay frosty. Tune your internet to Censored.news for huge swaths of truth news about oxygen-depriving Covid masks and deadly Covid boosters that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

Sources for this article include:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn