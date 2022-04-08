Democrats realize the upcoming midterms are posed to be a “ political bloodbath .” So they are falling back on the same dirty tactics that helped them regain power in 2020; blame Donald Trump for everything. As Fox News host Jesse Watters shared on Wednesday, “Every culture has their own version of the Boogeyman. Spain has the Sack Man who carries away naughty children in a sack. Slavic countries have Baba Yaga, a witch who lives in the forests and eats humans. Wow. And Democrats have Donald Trump. And if you don’t vote blue, he’ll get you.” With 214 days remaining until midterms, and 941 until the 2024 election, Republicans see this emerging boogeyman Trump narrative as a clear indicator of concern for the Democrat party. But even party officials have admitted that it’s not clear whether the anti-Trump direction will be a winning strategy for the democrats like it was in 2020. For example, during last November’s Virginia governor election, Terry McAuliffe tried to center his campaign message around the “dangers” of Trump. Only to lose to Republican Glenn Youngkin who notably focused on local culture issues instead. Youngkin was publicly endorsed by Trump, but he did not focus on that […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

