As a one-term Congressman, Scott Taylor supported amnesty for illegal aliens and the trans lobby’s radical agenda, even appearing at a George Soros-sponsored “Global Citizen” event in New York City. When word of his open borders leftism spread around the 2nd District, instead of acquiescing to the will of the people who sent him to Congress, Taylor attacked those exposing his record. In what may be a first for a sitting US Congressman, Scott Taylor reportedly called in a bomb threat to Numbers USA, an advocacy group that had given him a failing grade on his handling of border security and immigration issues as a legislator.

Former GOP establishment Rep. Scott Taylor has endorsed Jen Kiggans for Congress in Virginia’s 2nd District, a seat that Taylor used to hold before being bounced from DC by Democrat Elaine Luria and having his campaign embroiled in a criminal election fraud scandal. Kiggans is also being backed by establishment leader Kevin McCarthy and is facing America First conservative Jarome Bell in the primary, who once released a scathing ad profiling Scott Taylor’s political failures and dubbing him a “loser.”

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn