Heated debates over admissions and race in an elite Virginia public school have spilled over into a criminal case against a parent by a prosecutor elected with help from a left-wing megadonor. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is prosecuting Harry Jackson, former president of the Thomas Jefferson High School (TJHS) Parent Teacher Student Association and alleged Republican activist , for his provocative description of parent Jorge Torrico’s interaction with a student. Descano received $392,000 from financier George Soros’s Justice and Public Safety PAC in 2019, The Washington Post reported. He took office in 2020 and is now the target of two recall attempts, one by the county Republican committee, according to Ballotpedia . The basis for Descano’s four criminal summons to Jackson is a 1950 Virginia statute that prohibits false statements about a “female’s character for virtue and chastity.” A 2020 overhaul removed gender-specific terms across state law, making the inherently gendered statute “unconstitutionally ambiguous,” according to Jackson’s motion to dismiss . “Can a person who is not a female be of chaste character under the law?” the motion says. “Can a male who feels insulted by another male pursue a criminal prosecution under this statute?” The Virginia Supreme Court limited a more […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

