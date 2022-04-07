At the so-called “Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy” conference being put on by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics and The Atlantic this week, one of CNN’s biggest clowns was asked a question by freshman Christopher Phillips. He first highlighted the hypocrisy of the panel who had taken turns lambasting Fox News.

“You’ve all spoken extensively about Fox News being a purveyor of disinformation,” Phillips began. “But CNN is right up there with them. They pushed the Russian collusion hoax, they pushed the Jussie Smollett hoax, they smeared Justice Kavanaugh as a rapist, and they also smeared Nick Sandmann as a white supremacist, and yes, they dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop affair as pure Russian disinformation.”

Then, Phillips turned his attention to CNN’s Brian Stelter asking two questions, according to Newsbusters:

“With mainstream corporate journalists becoming little more than apologists and cheerleaders for the regime, is it time to finally declare that the canon of journalistic ethics is dead or no longer operative,” he asked in his first.

And in his second question, Phillips made the astute observation that “[a]ll of the mistakes of the mainstream media, and CNN in particular, seem to magically all go in one direction.” And that brought him to wonder: “Are we expected to believe that this is all just some sort of random coincidence or is there something else behind it?”

Stelter was clearly uncomfortable and quipped that it’s “too bad” he couldn’t answer the questions because “it’s time for lunch.” And he didn’t want to get into a discussion about CNN’s lies on camera, telling Phillips, “I’ll come over and talk in more detail after this.”

Of course, in his bloviating that followed, Stelter didn’t actually answer any of Phillips’ questions. He initially scoffed, suggesting the student was “describing a different channel than the one that I watch.” And he dismissed the facts of CNN’s flamboyant bias as just “a popular right-wing narrative about CNN.”

What “Tater” didn’t mention is that everything Phillips had said before is correct. CNN has been arguably the most prolific at spreading and reinforcing narratives that turn out to be absolutely false. Stelter himself is a well-known purveyor of falsehoods; his rants about Russia Russia Russia were among the most epic and were often shared by leftists on social media before it was revealed that everything he had said was a lie.

It’s true that there’s a “popular right-wing narrative about CNN” being fake news. The reason it’s so popular is because it’s absolutely correct. We have to wonder if Brian Stelter is completely delusional or just a bald-faced liar.

