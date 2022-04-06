“Kamala Harris: Rules for thee but not for me,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted. “In the Democrats’ anti-science dystopia, the only person who doesn’t need to wear a […]

As Harris walked up on stage to give remarks on the plan, she paused and encouraged several children to gather around her and posed for photos. The students were all masked, but Harris was not. Other photos from Harris’s visit, via the New York Post , showed the VP in a classroom with young children while she, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and the principal of the school were all unmasked.

The Republican National Committee posted a video of Harris, who was on a visit to Neville Thomas Elementary School on Monday to promote the Biden administration’s “ Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure. ” The program would seek to upgrade public school facilities and transportation systems to make them more energy-efficient.

Vice President Harris Announces Plans To Upgrade Public Schools With Clean & Energy Efficient Transportation Republican leaders blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for taking a maskless photo with several elementary schoolchildren from Washington, D.C., all of whom were masked.

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media

On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before.

When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst.

We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted.

Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that.

The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short.

Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker