Barack Obama made a return to the White House last night to revive the dying Democrat brand ahead of midterm elections. It can’t be overlooked that saving Democrats might have to include aborting Brandon, because if anything was accomplished in his first official visit since welcoming Trump at the North Portico, Obama utterly shamed the sitting president. Does it get worse than this? Watch as the attention-loving Obama flashes his signature smile and speaks with his famous swagger: “Vice President Biden.” Obama went on to say that it was a joke, but watching that moment live did not feel comical in the least. It felt like Obama fell back into old habits. Adoring fans, fawning press, elbow rubbing with national powerbrokers – he was in his element. Notice that he moved on from Joe to Kamala and then had that “Oh sh**” moment. He saved it because he’s a pro, but that was no written joke. That was a slight. And the evening never got better for Joe. Two separate videos made the rounds on Twitter following the affair, and both are shameful and embarrassing for the sitting United States President. Has a president ever held such little court? It’s not that […]

Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com

