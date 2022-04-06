During the 2020 election, ballot traffickers in Georgia allegedly stopped at Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ headquarters, and at least one other Democrat Party office in between their runs to stuff unmanned drop boxes with ballots. Surveillance video featured in conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s upcoming movie “2000 Mules,” reportedly shows people coming out of their cars “night after night” with piles of ballots, and stuffing them into drop boxes funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Election integrity activists used geospatial technology to track the ballot harvesters’ cellphones to precise locations. Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, told Newsweek in March that her group spent $1 million to obtain the geospatial information from several marketing services. In addition, Engelbrecht said she paid $20,000 “to obtain video via open-records requests to counties and cities in five states where it appeared Trump was winning, until mail-in and drop-box ballots were counted: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.” From there, she says she and her staff cross-referenced the times and locations of the cell phones whose users visited multiple drop boxes with the 4 million minutes of video obtained from city and county governments. “The geospatial data was the driver,” Engelbrecht said. She told Newsweek […]

Read the whole story at amgreatness.com

