Matt Gaetz Attacks Lloyd Austin Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) grilled Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on military wokeness, prompting a fiery exchange between the two during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Specifically, Gaetz demanded an answer on why the Pentagon’s National Defense University, which is funded by U.S. taxpayers, hosted a lecture in February on why socialism was the answer to combatting China.

The lecture, first reported by Breitbart News on February 11, was given by French socialist Thomas Piketty to members of the military’s future top leaders attending the school.

“Secretary Austin, why should American taxpayers fund lectures at the National Defense University that promote socialism as a strategy to combat China?” Gaetz asked.

Austin responded, “The National Defense University is an academic institution, and I don’t know of any — of any such lecture.”

Gaetz called that response “surprising” since it was widely reported. He added, “Would you agree that embracing socialism is not an effective strategy to combat China?”Austin said he “certainly” did not agree with “embracing’ socialism before top Democrat and Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) tried to interrupt the questioning. Under further questioning, Austin again denied embracing socialism.Gaetz asked Austin why the Pentagon should be funded at President […]