Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff (CA) on Tuesday announced he tested positive for Covid-19. The 61-year-old lawmaker is fully vaccinated and boosted. “This evening, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19,” Schiff said. “I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines.” “And remember, please get vaccinated!” he added. TRENDING: DISNEY CRUISE SHIP Employee Caught On Camera Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl In Elevator…Disney Security Guard Investigating Sexual Assault Told “Keep your mouth shut!”…Disney Reportedly Flew Accused Molester Back To India Several Democrats have tested positive for Covid in the recent weeks. Hillary Clinton tested positive for the China virus last month. No doubt the Democrats are going to bring Covid restrictions back just in time for the midterms (they need an excuse to use mail-in ballots in order to cheat).The New York Times this week fired a warning shot and said “the next wave of Covid-19 is coming.”

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker