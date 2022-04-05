Death inevitably follows pandemics, and it has been especially prevalent throughout the past two years, thanks to the Fauci-funded genetically modified virus that escaped from the Wuhan Lab in late 2019.

Despite the mass rollout of a vaccine, in which the majority of the population was compelled into taking the jab, excess deaths in the US remain at all-time highs over a year after the “cure” was introduced, and the numbers continue to get worse – especially for young Americans.

All while deaths from Covid itself are bottoming out. CONFIRMED: Additional Data Corroborates Excess Deaths Among Millennials Since the Experimental Vaccines Were Mandated – Confirms Covid is Not the Cause TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: DEMOCRATS IMPLICATED — Georgia Ballot Traffickers Were Using Democrat Officials’ Offices as Stopping Points During Ballot Drop Runs

So what is going on? The majority of people have taken their jabs, the virus has a 99.95-99.99% recovery rate for most , and Fauci himself said last month that we are moving out of the pandemic phase. What gives?

Well, according to Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published Cardiologist in history, the answer is unequivocally clear: the spike in death, which perfectly coincides with the rollout of the experimental jab, is […]