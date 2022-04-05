Death inevitably follows pandemics, and it has been especially prevalent throughout the past two years, thanks to the Fauci-funded genetically modified virus that escaped from the Wuhan Lab in late 2019.
Despite the mass rollout of a vaccine, in which the majority of the population was compelled into taking the jab, excess deaths in the US remain at all-time highs over a year after the “cure” was introduced, and the numbers continue to get worse – especially for young Americans.
All while deaths from Covid itself are bottoming out. CONFIRMED: Additional Data Corroborates Excess Deaths Among Millennials Since the Experimental Vaccines Were Mandated – Confirms Covid is Not the Cause TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: DEMOCRATS IMPLICATED — Georgia Ballot Traffickers Were Using Democrat Officials’ Offices as Stopping Points During Ballot Drop Runs
So what is going on? The majority of people have taken their jabs, the virus has a 99.95-99.99% recovery rate for most , and Fauci himself said last month that we are moving out of the pandemic phase. What gives?
Well, according to Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published Cardiologist in history, the answer is unequivocally clear: the spike in death, which perfectly coincides with the rollout of the experimental jab, is […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Start creating money from home. It is a terribly nice and simple job. I am a daily student and half time work from home. I made $30,000 last month on-line acting from home. (za20) Everybody will do that job and make additional money by following this:-
.
Link and a lot of details…….. http://joinpay1.blogspot.com
Start Earning $250 Per Day By Using A Work From Home dsw System That Has Helped Thousands Of People Just Like You! Learn open this ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓ site and just visit home and other….. more here………. https://joinushere1.blogspot.com/