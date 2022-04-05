Thousands of ballots were trafficked in Wisconsin. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips from True the Vote testified Thursday before the Campaigns and Elections Committee in the Wisconsin Assembly on their investigation of ballot trafficking at ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin. According to True the Vote 7% of the ballots in Wisconsin at the ballot drop boxes were likely fraudulent votes.

They estimate over 137,000 ballots were trafficked in Wisconsin. Joe Biden “won” Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes. Gregg Phillips from True the Vote testified that they saw similar results in all of the battleground states. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: DEMOCRATS IMPLICATED — Georgia Ballot Traffickers Were Using Democrat Officials’ Offices as Stopping Points During Ballot Drop Runs And Phillips then added that at least 4.8 million ballots were trafficked in the 2020 election.

This is a stunning number. We now know how the election was stolen.

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

