On Thursday, White House officials refused to discuss whether there had been internal conversations about President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter or brother James should their foreign business dealings land them in legal trouble.

The Washington Examiner reported that when asked about this, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said, “That’s not a hypothetical I’m going to entertain. I don’t have anything to add.”

When asked about the president’s knowledge of his son’s and brother’s complicated international business dealings and financial interests, Bedingfield provided reporters roundabout answers and avoided engaging with the questions posed.

One reporter asked, “Is it your understanding it’s the president’s view that as he looks at all of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with his uncle, neither Hunter Biden nor James Biden committed any crimes or did anything that was unlawful?”

“We pointed to statements that were made in the fall of 2020 when we addressed these questions,” Bedingfield replied. “I don’t have anything additional to add from this podium.”

Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation to see whether he, or his business connections, broke tax law, laundered money, or broke foreign lobbying laws in holding meetings and conducting business in places such as China and Russia.Hunter […]