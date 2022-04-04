On Thursday, White House officials refused to discuss whether there had been internal conversations about President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter or brother James should their foreign business dealings land them in legal trouble.
The Washington Examiner reported that when asked about this, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said, “That’s not a hypothetical I’m going to entertain. I don’t have anything to add.”
When asked about the president’s knowledge of his son’s and brother’s complicated international business dealings and financial interests, Bedingfield provided reporters roundabout answers and avoided engaging with the questions posed.
One reporter asked, “Is it your understanding it’s the president’s view that as he looks at all of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with his uncle, neither Hunter Biden nor James Biden committed any crimes or did anything that was unlawful?”
“We pointed to statements that were made in the fall of 2020 when we addressed these questions,” Bedingfield replied. “I don’t have anything additional to add from this podium.”
Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation to see whether he, or his business connections, broke tax law, laundered money, or broke foreign lobbying laws in holding meetings and conducting business in places such as China and Russia.Hunter […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker