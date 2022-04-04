Blair Hamilton, a 6 foot 32-year-old biological male that now identifies as a female, has been selected to England University’s women’s football team to play goalkeeper.

After impressive performances for Hastings United Football Club women’s team in East Sussex, known as the ‘Us,’ Hamilton, who formerly played men’s football, is expected to take one of the coveted positions on the national team, Daily Mail reports.

Following the announcement, Hamilton, a PhD student at Brighton University, said they were “buzzing for this,” according to the outlet.

But the controversial announcement failed to be well-receipted by others. "Women will lose out from being on the squad and will also potentially be put under pressure not to speak up about it," Maya Forstater, executive director of Sex Matters said. Sex Matters is a UK-based non-profit that campaigns to promote clarity about sex in public policy, law, and culture.

Blair Hamilton, who is also a primary investigator of the Tavistock Transgender Athlete Study, studies “the impact of testosterone suppression or supplementation on the sports performance of transgender athletes” at Brighton University, according to the university’s website.

Before attending Brighton University, Hamilton played on the men’s football team […]