“Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well …“ Elon Musk Visits Site Of New Tesla Gigafactory In Germany On Saturday night, Elon Musk expressed his repugnance for those who would address war by using catch-phrases or words rather than action, reacting to a nightclub in Berlin that posted the word “PEACE” in giant letters while the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on. Musk tweeted, “They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter.” He continued, “Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well …” The German news service Deutsche Welle noted of Berghain, which it called “one of the most famous clubs in the world”: It is housed in a massive steel and concrete building, surrounded by a large property in Berlin’s Friedrichshain district — a great party location because there are no direct neighbors. Since 2004, party people from all over the world have flocked to what was once an East German heat and power plant. … People who want to […]

