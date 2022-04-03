Legal scholar Jonathan Turley has called for a special counsel to be appointed to investigate allegations of influence-peddling against Democrat President Joe Biden and his family members.
Turley has joined the growing chorus calling for investigations after several left-wing corporate media outlets recently confirmed that Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” is genuine.
The George Washington University Law School professor is pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special prosecutor to probe the Biden family business for links with the president’s political career.
Turley said the “demonstrably false” statement from the White House, that Hunter Biden never made money in China, makes “the positions of both the media and Attorney General Merrick Garland absolutely untenable.”
“We absolutely stand by the president’s comment,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said earlier this week as she reaffirmed that President Biden maintains his son Hunter Biden did “nothing [that] was unethical” and never “made money” in China.
“Those claims appear demonstrably false — and they make the positions of both the media and Attorney General Merrick Garland absolutely untenable,” Turley writes.“Influence peddling has long been the way Washington’s elite enriches itself,” the law professor continues.“This common source of political corruption involves the relatives of powerful government figures […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
I am creating simply monthly $ 22000 to $ 28000 simply by doing straightforward work from home. This job is on-line and really Ruj straightforward to try to to part-time or full-time even no special expertise needed for this task. Tq13 Anyone will currently participate during this job and begin earning a bit like me
by just following link….. http://makepay1.tk