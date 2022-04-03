Legal scholar Jonathan Turley has called for a special counsel to be appointed to investigate allegations of influence-peddling against Democrat President Joe Biden and his family members.

Turley has joined the growing chorus calling for investigations after several left-wing corporate media outlets recently confirmed that Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” is genuine.

The George Washington University Law School professor is pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special prosecutor to probe the Biden family business for links with the president’s political career.

Turley said the “demonstrably false” statement from the White House, that Hunter Biden never made money in China, makes “the positions of both the media and Attorney General Merrick Garland absolutely untenable.”

“We absolutely stand by the president’s comment,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said earlier this week as she reaffirmed that President Biden maintains his son Hunter Biden did “nothing [that] was unethical” and never “made money” in China.

“Those claims appear demonstrably false — and they make the positions of both the media and Attorney General Merrick Garland absolutely untenable,” Turley writes.“Influence peddling has long been the way Washington’s elite enriches itself,” the law professor continues.“This common source of political corruption involves the relatives of powerful government figures […]