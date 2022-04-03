<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The reason Joe Biden didn’t lift Title 42 in the beginning of his term is because he couldn’t take away focus from Pandemic Panic Theater. Now that everyone’s attention has been diverted to Ukraine temporarily, Biden is able to pretend like the emergency part of the pandemic is over and Title 42 can be lifted.

The public health policy was designed to allow border patrol to immediately send back illegal aliens without allowing them to stay in the country while awaiting asylum application adjudication. Biden promised to lift it immediately upon being installed into the White House, but he waited. Now, the policy will be lifted by May 23.

This will, of course, cause a massive influx of illegal aliens even bigger than what we’ve seen already since he’s taken office. And that’s the plan. While the White House claims they’re setting up contingency plans, nobody believes that, not even on the left. The regime WANTS as many people to flood this nation as possible, and not just for the sake of securing more illegal voters. It’s all part of The Great Reset, but that’s a discussion for another time.

According to 100 Percent Fed Up, violent criminals are already on their way to the border:

As violent crime continues to surge and millions of illegal immigrants continue to enter the country, Biden Admin decides to let them stay.

Violent Crime, especially in cities around the border and the west coast–where many illegal immigrants end up–continues to rise. Millions of illegals have crossed the border in the last two years. And yet, Biden thinks the answer is to scrap Title 42 and allow them easier access to our country.

The pandemic has never justified any of the actions that have been attached to it. From “Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve” all the way through to all the draconian vaccine mandates from public and private entities, the disease has never justified our governments’ responses. For Donald Trump to use it as a strategy to close the borders even further was a great move that sidestepped objections to some of his previous policies. In fact, Title 42 may be the only positive policy to come out of Pandemic Panic Theater.

Now, it’s getting lifted even as illegal immigration surges.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert obliterated the White House claims that they can now safely lift the policy by reminding them that another policy is still squarely in place.

“If we are still authorizing booster vaccines under Emergency Use then how are we ending Title 42?”

If we are still authorizing booster vaccines under Emergency Use then how are we ending Title 42? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 3, 2022

Emergency Use Authorization and FDA Approval are the two most misunderstood aspects of the vaccines. On one hand, every Covid injection since the beginning and continuing to the fourth, fifth, and sixth jabs now planned have been administered under an Emergency Use Authorization. This means that there needs to be an emergency in order for the authorization to apply. Though Pfizer and Moderna each have jabs that have been FDA-Approved, neither of those approved injections are in circulation in the United States. Jabs are still being administered under the EAU, meaning the White House still considers us in a state of emergency.

By this logic, there should be no way the regime can justify lifting Title 42. But they are. And even Democrats are shaking their heads at the move.

At the end of the day, this really does come down to the Biden regime being selective with their use of the pandemic. They aren’t following science. It’s all politics, and it’s as ugly as it gets.