Sometimes there are too many uncertainties and obvious red flags for an issue to go unnoticed. This is one of those times. Truck driver Jesse Morgan moved mail for the US Postal Service and came out after the election and shared his story of how he hauled tens of thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania before the 2020 Election. We reported on this in December 2020. “I Was Driving Completed Ballots from NY to Pennsylvania – So I Decided to Speak Up” — UPDATE: USPS Contract Truck Driver Who Transferred 288,000 FRAUDULENT BALLOTS from NY to PA Speaks at Presser (VIDEO) We learned in the summer of 2021 that former US Attorney General B ill Barr ordered the US Attorney in Eastern Pennsylvania to stop investigating 2020 Election issues in the state and turn any issues over to the Democrat Pennsylvania Attorney General. This would have included the reports of approximately 288,000 ballots entering Pennsylvania on a semi-trailer from New York. TRENDING: A STAR IS BORN: ‘Savage Angel’ Kristina Karamo STEALS THE NIGHT at President Trump’s Massive Michigan Rally (VIDEO) US Attorney William McSwain shared with President Trump, in part: This past week, Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer discussed […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

