America has had enough of the disastrous leftist policies of the Biden Administration. We must return to America First policies.

After American voters clean Biden’s Democratic henchmen out of the United States House of Representatives in November’s elections, they will want to see action on the part of incoming Republicans.

It isn’t enough for Republicans to remind voters that Democrats have lost their soul as a party. Republicans must have an affirmative, positive platform that can be implemented. The plan must enact real policy changes while rolling back Biden’s harmful initiatives.

We need an America First Plan, a new contract with America.

The 1994 Contract With America was successful in setting forth several policy initiatives upon which the vast majority of Americans agreed. Americans voted overwhelmingly to sweep out Democrats whose policies undermined them, and gave Republicans the chance to clean up the mess.

If the Republicans gain the U.S. House in the November elections we will have the opportunity to act in a divided government.Our America First Plan must contain three sections: a brief assertion of positive policy initiatives—with legislation ready to go, a plan of how to achieve the objectives, and a list of the oversight actions that Republicans will take when […]