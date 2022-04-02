Details have emerged that expose Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in covering up the origins of COVID-19, according to an explosive new investigative report.

Fauci, the U.S. government’s top expert on COVID-19 and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, was privately urged by former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield to vigorously investigate both the lab-leak and natural origins theories of the virus in early 2020.

However, rather than investigate the theories, Fauci excluded Redfield from discussions with world-renowned virologists.

Fauci then waged a PR campaign denouncing the lab-leak theory as a “conspiracy theory.”

The explosive report , by investigative journalist Katherine Eban for Vanity Fair, reveals new details of how Fauci and former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins covered up the theories.

Fauci and Collins strongly pushed back against scientists who raised legitimate questions about the origins of the virus by using the weight of their influence as high-level government health experts.The questions being raised by scientists could implicate the NIH’s financial support for the non-governmental group EcoHealth Alliance and risky bat virus research in China.By analyzing more than 100,000 internal EcoHealth documents, interviewing five former staff members, and speaking with 33 other sources, Eban uncovered how EcoHealth Alliance […]