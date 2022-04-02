Update: In a statement to TheBlaze, Clare Locke LLP indicated that the firm’s business relationship with the Russian oligarchs “has concluded.” In the immediate aftermath of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Western nations and institutions moved to cripple the Russian economy through the swift implementation of thoroughgoing sanctions. In late February, the European Commission — the executive branch of the European Union — along with leadership from France, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement declaring their intention to prevent Russian banks from accessing the SWIFT communications network . In doing so, Western leaders effectively made it impossible for Russia to participate in international trade using the necessary financial infrastructure established by the SWIFT network. Western leaders also took it upon themselves to sanction “the people and entities who facilitate the war in Ukraine” and to “limit the sale of citizenship … that let wealthy Russians connected to the government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.” Western governments locked arms and declared their opposition to Russia’s invasion, and Western companies began to divest and terminate their dealings within the Russian marketplace . These sanctions and divestments led Russian […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn