Campus The Yale Law School professor who attempted to keep order as protesters disrupted a panel on free speech urged her colleagues in a Thursday letter to recognize the disruption as a “blatant violation of Yale’s Free Expression policy,” a statement that contradicts conclusions reached by the law school’s dean.

“This is an important moment,” Professor Kate Stith said in a memo to all tenured faculty at the law school . “Any formal determination that the March protest at Yale Law School did not violate Yale’s policy on Free Expression would set a terrible precedent at Yale and elsewhere.”

The memo came three days after Heather Gerken, the dean of the law school, suggested that the students who attempted to drown out the panel and made speakers fear for their safety hadn’t violated Yale’s free speech policies.

“Had the protesters shut down the event, our course of action would have been straightforward—the offending students without question would have been subject to discipline,” Gerken told the law school Monday. But “in accordance with the University’s free expression policy, which includes a three-warning protocol, those protesting exited the room after the first warning, and the event went forward.”

Much of Stith’s memo reads like a […]