By Nolan Lewallen

Last week, the Washington Post and CBS obtained 29 text messages between Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, and Mark Meadows, then chief of staff of the Trump administration. The texts were written in the weeks following the 2020 election.

For example, after Biden was projected the winner, Thomas wrote, “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! … You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice.”

The Washington Post suggested the messages were a “strategy to overturn the election results.” Thomas has even been called a “radical insurrectionist.” A Yahoo News headline read: “Clarence Thomas’ wife linked to Jan. 6 insurrection organizers.” And yet, one of Thomas’ messages to Meadows was, “Those who attacked the Capitol are not representative of our great teams of patriots for DJT!!”

None of her messages referenced Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court.Those liberals must have recently had amazing Damascus Road experiences! Suddenly, a light shone around them, and falling to the ground, they heard a voice, “Why are you not persecuting families of prominent decision makers in D.C.? Rise and enter into Washington, and you will be told what you […]