Promoted Content
By Nolan Lewallen
Last week, the Washington Post and CBS obtained 29 text messages between Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, and Mark Meadows, then chief of staff of the Trump administration. The texts were written in the weeks following the 2020 election.
For example, after Biden was projected the winner, Thomas wrote, “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! … You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice.”
The Washington Post suggested the messages were a “strategy to overturn the election results.” Thomas has even been called a “radical insurrectionist.” A Yahoo News headline read: “Clarence Thomas’ wife linked to Jan. 6 insurrection organizers.” And yet, one of Thomas’ messages to Meadows was, “Those who attacked the Capitol are not representative of our great teams of patriots for DJT!!”
None of her messages referenced Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court.Those liberals must have recently had amazing Damascus Road experiences! Suddenly, a light shone around them, and falling to the ground, they heard a voice, “Why are you not persecuting families of prominent decision makers in D.C.? Rise and enter into Washington, and you will be told what you […]
Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker