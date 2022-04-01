Emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop show that his dad, Joe, helped secure funding for Metabiota, the Pentagon contractor involved in disease research at high-security biolaboratories in Ukraine.

Joe, Hunter and Hunter’s brother James, the email trove shows, were all entangled in various overseas business ventures not only in Ukraine but also in Qatar, China and Russia.

“Hunter Biden … was actually talking about his ties to one of these labs in Ukraine that was, in fact, developing pathogens that could cause pandemics,” explained Joshua Philipp during a recent Crossroads Q&A session he held.

The DailyMail Online (U.K.) reported that the Russian government held a press conference about the issue, showing that Hunter helped finance United States military “bioweapons” research programs in Ukraine, which probably explains why the Biden regime is up in arms over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“… emails and correspondence obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter’s abandoned laptop show the claims may well be true,” the outlet revealed.

“The emails show Hunter helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defence contractor specialising in research on pandemic-causing diseases. He also introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a ‘science project’ involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine.”

Goldman Sachs helped fund the Biden crime family’s overseas treason

Hunter and his colleagues invested $500,000 in Metabiota through their firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners. They also obtained several million dollars in funding from investment giant Goldman Sachs, as well as from several other firms.

Russia claims that the biolabs were then used to create bioweapons, which would make sense since we just passed the two-year mark since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, which appears to have started in these biolabs.

The U.S. government of course denies all of this, alleging that Russia is just spreading “propaganda.” Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter agree, which is why they have been censoring the Biden crime family’s treason since Hunter’s laptop was first discovered.

Twitter claimed that “hacked materials” were used to manufacture false evidence on Hunter’s laptop, though the Jack Dorsey operation failed to provide any proof to back this.

Fast-forward 18 months and now even The New York Times has picked up the story, touting it as real despite what Twitter claimed a year-and-a-half earlier about it being fake.

Philipp admits that it is possible the Russian government is coming up with false conclusions about the true purpose of the Biden crime family’s biolabs. This is how psychological warfare works.

“When you talk about psychological warfare … typically the way it works is you’re altering the conclusion that people may come to from the information,” he says. “And so, it’s the interpretation of the surface information.”

“Yes, there were biolabs in Ukraine. What were they being used for? That is where the propagandists would come into play. Now, who is telling the truth in terms of what the purpose of these labs was? That is for you to decide.”

Knowing what we know about how the U.S. government lies and manipulates the truth, the same could be said in the opposite direction. Chances are those biolabs are, in fact, linked to the creation of deadly bioweapons, which have been used by the likes of Tony Fauci and Bill Gates to spread disease and death around the world.

“It’s not falling apart, though, is it? Because nothing will be done,” wrote a commenter at the Daily Exposé about how the Biden crime family seems to be untouchable when it comes to crime and treason.

The latest news about the Biden crime family can be found at Treason.news.

Sources for this article include:

