Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead For days now, we’ve been hearing reports of an alleged 7-hour gap in President Trump’s phone logs from January 6, 2021, which were obtained by CBS News’s Robert Costa and Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward, suggesting a Nixonian cover-up. “The lack of an official White House notation of any calls placed to or by Trump for 457 minutes — from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. — on January 6, 2021, means there is no record of the calls made by Trump as his supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol,” CBS News reported . “The 11 pages of records — which consist of the president’s official daily diary and the White House switchboard call log — were turned over by the National Archives earlier this year to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack.” Reports prompted accusations from the media and Democrats—even claims that Trump was using “burner phones” to cover up his communications on that day. Well, it turns out the accusations were completely bogus. It appears that CNN, obviously a network that isn’t friendly to Trump, looked into the allegations and found the accusations didn’t hold up. “Official review of Trump phone […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

