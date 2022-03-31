Political predictions are generally not my thing. I used to think they were when I predicted that Donald Trump would win in 2016 despite the polls saying Hillary had a 90-something-percent chance of winning. That was pretty much where my political divination success ended. I predicted that Joe Biden wouldn’t make it out of Super Tuesday. Of course, that was before Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg “inexplicably” dropped out before Super Tuesday, setting the stage for Biden to rebound. I then predicted Donald Trump would win in a landslide. He did, of course, but I didn’t predict just how desperately and concertedly the powers-that-be would move to steal the victory from him.

Therefore, it should give you a sense of relief that the prediction that Joe Biden is about to be somehow removed from the Oval Office is not mine alone. Buzz both public and private has been hitting my inbox faster than alerts about another celebrity chiming in on the Will Smith slap. This buzz is solid and coincides with corporate media’s sudden embrace of the Hunter Biden laptop. Could we be seeing the end of the Biden regime?

Yes, it appears very possible that we are. And it likely won’t require the 25th Amendment. Some of the buzz I’m hearing is that the Deep State or even the American public will be loud enough in their calls for Biden to step down that he will have no choice. Others are suggesting the Deep State is working behind the scenes to see if they can take down Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in one fell swoop, setting the stage for a (GOD FORBID!) Nancy Pelosi presidency.

But the theory that seems to me to be the most viable has Joe Biden willingly stepping down in exchange for covering up his son’s (and his) crimes. The person behind this move is allegedly none other than Barack Obama. More on that when I have more corroboration. In the meantime, here’s the esteemed Mike Adams from Natural News explaining the buzz that he’s hear…

REGIME CHANGE Now Under Way in the USA: Biden on the Chopping Block as Intelligence Community Activates Emergency Self-Preservation Actions

Several days ago, fake president Joe Biden called for regime change in Russia, practically begging Russia’s military generals to remove Putin from power. But that hasn’t happened. What’s happening instead is that America’s intelligence community “generals” are now moving against Joe Biden.

I received intel over the weekend that the IC (Intelligence Community) three letter agencies had come to the realization that if they didn’t stop Biden’s accelerating destruction of America, they would all be wiped out as America collapsed. I shared this intel in a Monday morning podcast and article that you can read here. The title of that article tells the story: “ANALYSIS: Embedded “good guys” are turning against the cabal… It’s ALL coming out… and the awakening cannot be halted.”

Yesterday, the Washington Post and CNN took action that confirmed all this, running bombshell stories that exposed details from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” In essence, the CIA ordered the Washington Post to start exposing the Biden crime family. This is all being done in preparation for Biden’s removal from power.

As Zero Hedge wrote yesterday, “Hunter Biden Dam About To Burst? WaPo, CNN Go Scorched Earth Over ‘Laptop From Hell’”:

Two weeks ago, the New York Times confirmed the laptop exists, and is legit – and confirmed several previously reported aspects of the story, including correspondence between Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer, both of whom served on the board Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

Today, the Washington Post and CNN are piling on – with the post confirming yet-more details of the laptop contents, and CNN running a blistering segment and reporting that the federal investigation into Hunter is ‘heating up.’

Most of these details were reported and confirmed in several outlets *before* the 2020 election — as opposed to now when it's safe to say it — but they were censored by Twitter and FB based on the CIA lie spread by most corporate outlets that it was "Russian disinformation." https://t.co/WOrzmvlz8y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 30, 2022

So the same corporate media that lied and covered up the truth about the Biden crime family has now been ordered to unleash the truth about the Bidens in preparation for Biden’s removal from office.

It’s not yet clear exactly how Biden is going to be removed, but the action is imminent

We don’t have any details on how Biden will be removed, but we are aware that indictment documents for the Bidens are currently circulating among three-letter agencies. The FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS, etc., are all fully aware of the extent of the Biden crimes — as they have been since early 2016, it turns out — and they are now deciding how much to release publicly in order to set the appropriate narrative for Biden to be removed from office.

Hunter Biden will likely be indicted, and Joe will be sufficiently close to the accused crimes that he is forced to resign. So this means the 25th Amendment option isn’t the most likely outcome here. Rather, there will be evidence released from Hunter Biden’s laptop that ensnares the fake president, forcing his resignation as the media fans the flames of outrage.

The reason the IC and media are on board with this is because they need to chain a lot of bad baggage to Biden and then place the blame for all those things squarely on his shoulders while protecting the Democrat brand for other potential candidates. So you’re going to see the media articles and deep state leaks focusing on things that are very specific to official abuse of power carried out by the Bidens themselves, and not anything that would cast a wider net on the DNC or the Democrat party as a whole. After all, they need to limit the damage to the Democrat brand in the 2022 mid-terms.

Crucially, the IC has no intention whatsoever of installing Trump into power, and I want to be clear about that. This isn’t a reversal of the 2020 election theft; it’s simply the IC deep state practicing its own self-preservation emergency procedures to make sure they don’t get wiped out by Biden’s insane, unbounded criminality and incompetence.

(Hear more details in my full podcast, below.)

New intel on the wave of suicide bombers headed for Western Europe (and maybe even America)

We have also received important intel — scrubbed of all OPSEC details that might compromise security for US forces — warning about a wave of suicide bombers being recruited in Afghanistan, armed with suicide vests in Iran, then transported to Ukraine and placed under the temporary control of Russian military units. Their ultimate goal is to move into Western European nations (NATO nations are the target) by posing as Ukrainian refugees.

They are armed with kinetic explosive vests which can be easily disassembled and reassembled in order to evade detection during border crossings. Importantly, some of the terrorists are in possession of explosive vests augmented with dirty bomb materials (i.e. radioisotopes). These are not extremely radioactive but are more along the lines of low-level radiation, just enough to make an area unsafe to inhabit and spread the fear of a “radiation dirty bomb.” These materials likely do not pose an acute risk of radiation poisoning, or they would be too unsafe to transport by the suicide bombers themselves.

We are told that suicide bomber attacks are now anticipated in Paris, London, Berlin and other prominent cities in NATO countries. Likely targets will be “soft” targets with high human density such as cafes, concerts, theaters, etc.

Part of this effort is designed to create economic and political instability in the West, combined with the economic difficulties caused by Putin demanding payment for energy exports in Rubles (which goes into effect tomorrow, if it is fully enforced).

Many enemies of the West are seizing upon this moment in history to unleash a variety of attacks from multiple vectors: Currency attacks, kinetic attacks, radiological attacks, refugee “flooding” of NATO nations, energy scarcity, etc.

Terrorists will likely attempt to enter the USA

We are also told that efforts will be made by suicide bombers to gain access to the continental United States (CONUS) with anticipation of suicide bombing attacks on low-security soft targets in the USA. Importantly, this means that our military intelligence believes these suicide bombers will not attempt to go after high-security targets such as the actual White House grounds which are very, very secure, but rather will target unguarded civilians who gather in large numbers at social events such as concerts, restaurants, theaters, etc.

We are not passing this along in order to incite fear in anyone, but rather to help our readers be prepared to anticipate these events which have already been set into motion by the global dynamics of war with Russia, economic sanctions, commodities shortages, currency wars, etc. An individual person’s actual chance of being caught in a suicide bombing in the USA is virtually zero. The far greater risk to us all is how a tyrannical government regime will respond to the escalation in terrorism violence by expanding surveillance of citizens, rolling out more security checkpoints, unlawful searches of ordinary citizens, and potentially even racial profiling of anyone who resembles a Middle Eastern profile.

In other words, the real danger to America is not the suicide bomber terrorism, but the reaction of government tyranny against its own citizens and the exploitation of another crisis to take away individual liberty. Note that the only reason such terrorists have easy access to the continental United States is because the US government outright refuses to secure the southern border. This is all being engineered on purpose.

Get full details on all this and more in today’s Situation Update podcast, which also discusses the detailed ramifications of economic sanctions against Russia and the global currency wars that are targeting the dollar:

Discover more information-packaged podcasts each day, along with special reports, interviews and emergency updates.

Also follow me on:

Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger

Truth Social: Username = HealthRanger

Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger

Parler: Parler.com/user/HealthRanger

Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/

Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts

Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about new, upcoming audiobooks that you can download for free.

Download my current audiobooks — including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind — at:

https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker