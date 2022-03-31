President Joe Biden faced online ridicule and mockery after he offered one solution for high gas prices that the average American would likely find completely unfeasible.
Biden made the comments in a speech Thursday from the White House where he touted his plan to tackle the problem of high gas prices.
The president blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic for the rising of gas prices.
“Putin’s war is imposing the costs on Americans and our allies, and on Democracies around the world,” said Biden in his speech.
He called the increase in gas prices “Putin’s price hike” and said that his plan would lead to American energy independence.
"Under my plan, which is before Congress now, we can take advantage of the next generation of electric vehicles, that a typical driver will save about $80 a month from not having to pay gas at the pump," Biden explained.Gas prices have skyrocketed in past months due to inflation from government overspending, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the Democratic efforts to phase out fossil fuels. 'Way out of touch' Many critics of the Biden administration took to Twitter to respond to the unfeasible solution.
