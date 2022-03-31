AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin During an appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News this week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that Democrats, who are facing historic losses in November, appear to be in panic mode.

Host Laura Ingraham noted that Democrats have run out of ideas and strategies, and are resorting to their old playbook of smearing and canceling people they disagree with.

“Well, they are doubling down on the extreme,” he explained. “Their policy is crashing and burning. The American people see inflation galloping across the country. They’re paying $6 and $7 a gallon for gas. They see the border complete and total chaos. We just passed another million illegal immigrants in this fiscal year, and we’re in March right now.”

“They see the disasters of Biden’s policies assaulting our constitutional liberties, including a very liberal Supreme Court Justice nominee who we can expect to undermine our free speech, undermine religious liberty, undermine the Second Amendment,” Cruz added. “And to be incredibly lenient on crime. All of the policies they have are a disaster.”

He also noted that their foreign policy is actually worse than their domestic and economic policy.

“And so, right now, Democrats are panicking,” Cruz said. “It’s going to get […]