AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin During an appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News this week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that Democrats, who are facing historic losses in November, appear to be in panic mode.
Host Laura Ingraham noted that Democrats have run out of ideas and strategies, and are resorting to their old playbook of smearing and canceling people they disagree with.
“Well, they are doubling down on the extreme,” he explained. “Their policy is crashing and burning. The American people see inflation galloping across the country. They’re paying $6 and $7 a gallon for gas. They see the border complete and total chaos. We just passed another million illegal immigrants in this fiscal year, and we’re in March right now.”
“They see the disasters of Biden’s policies assaulting our constitutional liberties, including a very liberal Supreme Court Justice nominee who we can expect to undermine our free speech, undermine religious liberty, undermine the Second Amendment,” Cruz added. “And to be incredibly lenient on crime. All of the policies they have are a disaster.”
He also noted that their foreign policy is actually worse than their domestic and economic policy.
“And so, right now, Democrats are panicking,” Cruz said. “It’s going to get […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker