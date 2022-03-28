Randy Hillier, a provincial parliament member representing parts of Ontario, surrendered himself to authorities on Monday morning after being charged with multiple felonies for supporting the patriotic convoy of truckers who took the country and the world by storm with their authentic grassroots movement for freedom.

Hillier, who represents the areas of Lanark, Frontenac and Kingston, is being charged with nine criminal counts, including one count of obstructing a person aiding a peace officer, two counts of obstructing an officer, one count of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of mischief to obstruct property with a value greater than $5,000. “I don’t know how you can obstruct property. Typically we think of obstructing people, not property,” Hillier said during an interview with The Post Millennial discussing his peculiar charges.

“I know I didn’t get into any fights. I know the only time I every touched anybody was in a warm embrace of love and affection and festivities,” he added.

Hillier believes his charges are the beginning of a period of repression in Canada meant to punish supporters of the freedom trucker convoy and other popular movements willing to exercise their rights in defiance of tyrannical authority.

“We started on a path to […]