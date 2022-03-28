Once again, Liberty denying leftists are being offensive, but it’s not just that they are acting that way over a man stricken and in hospital. Although it does illustrate one major difference between the political left and right. In that, we tend to offer prayers for even our political opponents, while they offer something else entirely, but we digress.

Anti-liberty leftists are revolting because the propaganda paper of record dared to bring up the subject of free speech. You know the one that says ‘all the news that’s fit to print’ as long as it doesn’t change the outcome of an election. Given a post-election poll that indicated thirteen percent (or 4.6% of Biden’s total vote) would have not have voted for ‘the big guy’ if they had known of the evidence. It’s safe to presume that little action threw the election and changed the course of history. The New York Times is in the thick of this having admitted – 17 months too late – that was all true. Too bad for them they made that ‘mistake’, but they are sure to give it a go the next time around!

Wouldn’t you know that their desperate attempts to pull their reputation out of the sewer would ruffle the feathers of the authoritarian left side of the spectrum. They are not only backpedaling on the Biden laptop scandal but trying to clean up what they have done to free speech. You can easily guess the results with their fellow statists. If the consequences of these times weren’t so dire, this would be the perfect time for the pro-freedom right to grab a bowl of popcorn and watch the fireworks. For our part, the biggest debate topic would be choosing between cheese and butter popcorn (Cheese obviously).

If you want to see what started it all, it’s right here. You’ll have to note the truly amazing ability of the nation’s socialist media to virtually stand outside itself as though a non-partisan, disinterested observer. You’d be correct if you guessed that they blamed both sides. Because of course, that’s what they do. They ignored the lumber yard in their eye. In their desperation to play it even-handed, they decided that parents shouldn’t have a say in school curriculums or free speech themselves, we’ll eviscerate that little assertion a little later. You can easily guess what happened next because the party of projection never can admit wrongdoing and its propaganda organs must never stray from that script. Now the revolting liberty deniers are in high dungeon demanding resignations while trying to paper over recent historical facts.

The left is anti-liberty, cynically pretending to be liberal to deceive people. We all remember what they have been doing to attack our common-sense civil rights. You would have to be living under a rock not be witness to the anti-liberty left’s suppression of freedom over the past year. Say the wrong thing on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube, and liberty deniers will silence you – perhaps forever. No, we’re not buying the ‘corporations can do what they want’ line of BS (Biden Speak). Do they apply that line of logic across the board? Or is it the case where corporations can ‘do what they want’ only when it comes to the bidding of the far left? Somehow, those taking offense at the propaganda paper of record seem to forget all that censorship that is taking place in real-time, you must wonder why? Did they just happen to forget about this major issue that only seems to plague the pro-freedom right?

The best practical definition of fascism is governmental action through private entities. We saw what Biden’s chief of staff thought of the rules when he retweeted approbation for characterizing the illegal vax mandate as a “work-around” for the federal government. You also have to consider that it’s not only an issue of the fascism of the far-left but one of section 230, where the social media behemoths want to play both sides against the middle. We recall that section of the law states that if they are a platform they can’t censor, but that is exactly what they are doing. Lastly, there is the basic principle that you are either a supporter of liberty or you’re not. Anti-liberty leftists are not, they only pretend to be liberal to fool people.

We’re also supposed to ignore all the news stories of the liberty denying leftists attacking our basic freedoms. Does everyone remember the disturbing remarks by President Biden on the Anniversary of the COVID-⁠19 Shutdown

Fourth, in the coming weeks, we will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated, to lessen the confusion, to keep people safe, and encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Has any ‘president’ ever before made such a statement asserting that level of control over your life? Remember, it was the anti-liberty left that forced you to wear face diapers, get vaccinated and show your papers – vaccine passport.

They canceled Dr. Seuss’s books because they ‘glorify violence’. Wrote to cable companies demanding they drop Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax over ‘misinformation’. Looked into creating an American Gestapo, secret police at the beck and call of a future president DNC, Biden Allies Push For Cell Carriers To ‘Vet’ Your Personal Texts. The Fed were tracking Americans’ social media to identify dangerous conspiracies. Causing critics worry for civil liberties.

Amy Klobuchar introduced a bill to make tech companies liable if their users post COVID misinformation and they fail to take it down. There were over 800 Cases of Big Tech Censoring COVID-19 Debate. That’s just a sampling of the assault on freedom from the anti-liberty left, but according to Will Bunch

the climate around free speech in America has mostly been better than any time in our history

If anything, those people excel at rationalizing their own suppression of everyone else’s basic civil rights, so somehow it doesn’t count. Then when someone dares to point it out, they also want to suppress their liberty. It’s more than amusing that when they do that, it proves the point entirely. But they can’t understand that basic turn of logical reasoning.

Do parents have the right to free speech and have any say in what is taught to their children? While they ignore the mountain of evidence of their own malfeasance, they’ve decided the real threat is from parents objecting to their children being indoctrinated in an ideology of racism.

What’s so frustrating here is that the perceived threat of the omnipotence of the supposed vast left-wing “cancel culture” has been used to justify these anti-speech government laws, from the classroom “gag orders” to Florida’s much-ballyhooed “Don’t Say Gay” bill that takes the GOP’s current assault on the LGBTQ+ community to a new low. Now, by using dubious polling data, a few cherrypicked quotes from the front lines of a moral panic, and following the gut intuition of its elite, privileged leaders, the Times is offering cover to this “don’t say gay, don’t say racism” crowd.

You sometimes must admire their audacity in asserting that some people have greater free speech rights than others, and if you object to this you’re somehow against free speech.

People who seem overly concerned with ‘misinformation’ certainly do a lot of that when they deliberately misinform the public on the nature of pending legislation. Somehow those rules don’t seem to apply when they are gaslighting the public on asserting parental rights to free speech. But this is typical for the anti-liberty left, ignoring their massive assaults on freedom while conjuring up trivial or phantom issues that are supposedly the worst threats to democracy ever conceived.

