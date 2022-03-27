No, I didn’t watch the Academy Awards, nor will I ever. But this hit my feed so I figured I’d share.

According to the Daily News:

Chris Rock got into a hairy situation with Will Smith at the Oscars Sunday night. Before presenting the award for documentary feature, the comedian took aim at Jada Pinkett Smith, telling her how much he was looking forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane 2.” The 50-year-old actress shaved her head last year while revealing her battle with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Will Smith responded by jumping on stage and hitting Rock in the face, before walking back to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” Smith appeared to shout at Rock as producers cut the audio on the entire program.

I don’t care about Hollywood, and this makes it even more distasteful. As violent as it was, Chris Rock probably deserved worse.

