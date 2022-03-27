Following the New York Times’ recent acknowledgment that the infamous Hunter Biden laptop is actually 100% legit, new polling released this week by Rasmussen Reports shows that a growing number of Democrat voters are waking up to the fact that the 2020 election was, at the very least, rigged, if not outright stolen. In other words, the narrative is crumbling – it’s impossible to hide the fact that Biden is an illegitimate and incompetent president. According to the poll from March 24th, nearly a quarter of registered Democrat voters now believe that Joe would not be president today if the media had done their jobs and fully reported the story about Hunter’s laptop when the contents were released in the lead up to the 2020 election. Not only that, but the new numbers show a growing percentage of Democrats are taking the laptop issue more seriously than they did in the past, with close to 2/3 saying that they are now following the laptop story closely and almost half saying that ‘the big man’ (Joe) was not only aware of his son’s corrupt business dealings but was likely involved and profited off of the schemes. TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks to […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

