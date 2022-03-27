New Orleans police have arrested a father who allegedly shot and killed a man who is accused of murdering his son.
Bokio B. Johnson, 46, is accused of shooting to death Hollis Carter, 21, and wounding Carter’s mother in the Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Carter and his mother were headed to court around 9 a.m. on March 23. Minutes before arriving at their scheduled court hearing, they stopped their white sedan at a traffic light when a black Ford F-150 pulled up beside them, the New Orleans Advocate reported. Johnson allegedly executed a deadly drive-by shooting. Carter was shot in the head twice and died at the crime scene . The mother was critically injured in the shooting.
Pastor Mike Smith of Bethel Baptist Community Church said he witnessed the shooting and told WVUE-TV , “When they heard it, everybody turned and they saw a gentleman standing out with his rifle pointing in the car.”
“[The mother] was hurt, she couldn’t feel her legs, and they called the police. She kept saying, ‘My baby, he’s in the car, is he ok?’ They didn’t tell her that he was deceased, they just sent her to the hospital,” Smith said.
Carter was headed to […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
