When we look at damage being inflicted on the Russian people and businesses by the economic sanctions being placed on them by the West, it’s clear that they’re feeling more pain than we are. But as Joe Biden noted, the sanctions are causing food shortages across the globe. He also said the sanctions would influence Russia in the long-term. Is he right?

Probably not. Even though Russians are feeling more of an impact than we are, they are also much more prepared to handle it. Both Russia and China have four things going for them that the West does not have. First, they have a history of citizens living in destitution. President Ronald Reagan used to joke regularly about how bad things were for citizens in the Soviet Union. Millions of those people are still alive today. In other words, they’ve experienced the hardships and are more resilient to them than the vast majority of Americans. The same can be said about China whose people were still suffering through massive poverty just a couple of decades ago. In other words, they have much tougher skin for this sort of thing while most Americans have never gone a full day without food or water.

Second, they are dictatorships. Sure, they don’t call themselves dictatorships but the Putin regime and the Chinese Communist Party have nearly absolute control over their nations. Meanwhile, western nations have elections to consider and people who can hold them accountable. When turmoil strikes, dictatorships can maneuver more freely even as their people suffer tremendously.

Third, they’ve been preparing for this. While the Biden regime was doing great harm to our energy industries with his Green New Deal ambitions, Russia and China were ramping up fossil fuel production. While we were shipping food everywhere and letting elites like Bill Gates and BlackRock buy up all the farmland, China was storing massive amounts of food and Russia was increasing farm output.

Fourth and most importantly, they have each other. It’s been clear for a while though few have admitted that this isn’t Russia being isolated from the world. It’s Russia being isolated from the West. Meanwhile, China stands to have a tremendous and captive trading partner. Between the two, they will also command great influence with their emerging partners in South America and Africa.

Russia might be getting hit hardest, but they are far better prepared to handle the pressure than we are. We’re in the middle of a waiting game in which the West believes the harm they’re doing to Russia is greater than the harm they’re doing to themselves. What they either don’t know or are pretending not to know is that a Russo-Sino alliance is better prepared and suited to handle the direct impact than we are at handling the indirect impact.

One might even argue that it’s all by design, that the Biden regime and the globalist elites knew exactly what would happen. If they truly want The Great Reset to become a reality, the economic sanctions crippling and dividing the entire world is one fast and elegant way to achieve it.

We may never know if the West was complicit or simply fell into the trap, but it doesn’t really matter at this point. Either way, we’re in more trouble than we we’re being told. Simultaneously, Russia and China are in better positions to handle the situation than we are.

I noted on a recent Substack post that none of what’s happening right now (not to mention the two years preceding events of today) makes any sense. It’s only if we see the situation through a different lens that we realize perhaps everything is going as planned. The biggest question that remains a mystery is whether this is just a powerful anti-West move performed by a new and secret Russo-Sino pact, or if it’s part of a more complex plan continuing to be rolled out by the globalist elites.

Or both. It could be both.

Below is an article by Ethan Huff over at Natural News that breaks down the preparedness China has undertaking in recent years for such a moment as this.

China Strategically Developed Contingency Plans Years Ago to Withstand Economic Sanctions, WWIII

One country that has not been caught with its pants down amid the current inflationary and food shortage crisis is China, which in the first half of the current crop year alone has accumulated about 69 percent of the world’s corn reserves, 60 percent of rice reserves, and 51 percent of wheat reserves.

China has been preparing for years, it turns out, for a collapse of the global economy. While the United States was selling out its industries to the highest bidder and shutting off domestic energy production in favor of “green” alternatives, China has been stockpiling just about everything.

When the full brunt of the storm finally hits, China is positioned to do well for itself. A government official there estimates that the country’s wheat stocks are now high enough to meet demand for a full 18 months before China would need to look elsewhere for more supply.

This was a smart move, seeing as how wheat and other crops are no longer flowing from fertile Eastern Europe to countries like Egypt that rely on these imports for subsistence.

Even though China’s current winter wheat crop could be the “worst in history,” according to the country’s agriculture minister, China will likely do just fine because it has been preparing for years to withstand this type of economic turmoil.

“This is all bad news for consumers in the rest of the world,” says Michael Carr, the editor of True Options Masters, One Trade, Peak Velocity Trader and Precision Profits. “Wheat prices have surged to 14-year highs after rising more than 50% in the past month. Wheat was already trending higher when the war started, and the current situation dampens supply even more … China could determine how high prices go.”

Will Russia and China emerge from all this as a new allied world superpower?

Whatever China decides to do next will directly impact global grain prices, warned The New York Times in a recent piece. China does still import large amounts of corn, barley, and sorghum for animal feed, and should it decide to buy those things from Russia instead of other countries, the shockwave that ensues will ripple around the world.

“In such a situation, the impact of sanctions on global grain markets would be relatively small,” the Times reported, citing analysts familiar with the situation. “China began approving imports of Russian wheat that had long been blocked because of Beijing’s concerns over fungus and other contaminants.”

It is almost as if China and Russia could together sustain themselves regardless of what the United States and NATO try to do to sanction them amid the Ukraine crisis.

Russia seems to know this, hence its recent move to disconnect from the global internet. If China follows suit and joins Russia in defending itself against the NATO assault, then a new superpower could emerge.

“This is bad news for the rest of the world because an alliance between China and Russia could have significant impacts on global security issues,” Carr says.

At Natural News, someone wrote that the conflict in Ukraine would not have even lasted a week if the U.S., its “vassal NATO states and the presstitutes in the media would stop their psychotic, hegemonic meddling.”

“Keep flailing and prolonging the inevitable and go hungry in the process … brilliant,” this person added.

Another pointed out that it is never a good idea for any nation to rely on foreign-owned farms to supply the majority of its food.

“Never depend on foreign countries to supply our medicines, rare minerals, food, computers, tech support, etc. Anything vital to keeping our Republic safe, Americans healthy, etc. cannot be contracted out to foreign countries.”

More related news can be found at Collapse.news.

