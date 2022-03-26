Beatrix von Storch, the deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany, slammed the Federal Constitutional Court for denying an emergency appeal to end the mandatory vaccination for Medical care workers. The Federal court “no longer protects our basic rights,” exclaimed the leader. Despite the court admitting in their ruling that the vaccines can cause “serious side effects,” even “death,” they refused to lift the mandate for medical workers, stated Von Storch. The court stated, If they want to avoid harm from the potentially “fatal” mRNA gene therapy injections, then the “medical workers are free to resign,” explains the AfD Deputy leader. The Federal court’s legal ruling states explicitly: If the temporary injunction is not granted and the constitutional complaint is later successful, the disadvantages resulting from the application of the challenged regulations are of particular importance. If those affected comply with the obligation to provide evidence imposed on them in Section 20a (2) sentence 1 IfSG and consent to vaccination, this triggers physical reactions and can at least temporarily impair their physical well-being. In individual cases, serious vaccination side effects can also occur, which in extreme exceptional cases can also be fatal (cf. Safety Report of the Paul Ehrlich Institute of […]

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

