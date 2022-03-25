By no means do I want to downplay the war in Ukraine or the humanitarian crisis there. Let’s get that out of the way up front. What I do question is the insane amount of coverage by corporate media and attention from the White House about it when there’s a much bigger conflict and humanitarian crisis happening in Ethiopia.

As Jack Posobiec from Human Events noted on Twitter:

“500,000 killed in the Ethiopian civil war in the past 16 months. Govt using Turkish drones to air strike refugee camps. No flags in bios for that one bc the regime has no financial interests there.”

500,000 killed in the Ethiopian civil war in the past 16 months. Govt using Turkish drones to air strike refugee camps. No flags in bios for that one bc the regime has no financial interests there. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 25, 2022

The massive conflict in Ethiopia makes Ukraine seem small in comparison. It’s not, and again I’m not saying the Ukrainian people do not deserve attention for their plight, but when we consider that reports of Ukrainian citizen deaths just passed 1,000 while around half-a-million Ethiopians have been killed, one would think the African nation would deserve as much if not more attention from media and government.

The excuse, of course, is that it’s a civil war and therefore none of our business. But that’s a disingenuous argument when we remember that the focus in Ukraine is on the humanitarian crisis. Regardless of the cause of conflict, a humanitarian crisis is a humanitarian crisis. Death by Russian bullets is no more newsworthy than death by Ethiopian militia machetes.

We won’t even mention the various conflicts in the Middle East or the plight of the Uyghurs in China because those instances of massive humanitarian crises have been ignored for years.

As always, we should question everything. Why is our attention being pointed so squarely on one regional conflict when there are more devastating regional conflicts happening elsewhere? Could Joe Biden or Kamala Harris even find Ethiopia on a map?

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn