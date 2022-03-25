It’s hard for us today to understand how our land of the free followed the end of slavery by enacting wicked, irrational, and divisive segregation laws — not confined to the South, though concentrated there. So much time has passed, we have probably not even met people who remember accepting segregationist practices as normal and even virtuous. So it’s easy for us to virtue-signal and preen about our moral superiority to our ancestors.
We’d better cut that out. Because we are seeing before us the rise of an evil just as seductive, politically popular, divisive and anti-Biblical. And many of our own leaders — from Christian clergy to Republican governors — are complicit in it or silent. A Lie as Wicked as Racism
I’m speaking of transgender ideology. Instead of pretending that the races are radically different and incompatible, this worldview claims that the sexes are interchangeable, even fictional . A person’s sex is like a hat he can change at will, to demand the rights and privileges proper to the other sex.
So male rapists can get themselves transferred to women’s prisons. Mediocre male athletes can shove in and win women’s sports competitions. And troubled lesbian girls can be shunted […]
Read the whole story at stream.org
