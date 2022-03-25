Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony for Russia’s Navy Day in Saint Petersburg on July 30, 2017. – President Vladimir Putin oversaw a pomp-filled display of Russia’s naval might as the Kremlin paraded its sea power from the Baltic Sea to the shores of Syria. Some 50 warships and submarines were on show along the Neva River and in the Gulf of Finland off the country’s second city of Saint Petersburg after Putin ordered the navy to hold its first ever parade on such a grand scale. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images) On the one-month anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces, the Kremlin claimed that everything is going “according to plan” and that life is “returning to normal” for the areas “liberated” by Russia. Despite reports of heavy losses for the world’s fifth-largest military, allegedly including numerous generals killed in the field, as well as a recent high-profile defection from a Putin advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed that all is going as planned in the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine. “Exactly one month since the […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

