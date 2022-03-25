Ben Armstrong of the New American tackled a report by the British government that revealed people injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine had the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“The U.K. reports 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths are vaccinated – 92 percent. It got worse. The last time we saw the U.K. give us information – and apparently the U.K. is much more forthright than the U.S. – [COVID-19 deaths were] at 90 percent. The triple-vaccinated [are] the ones that are dying the most,” he said.
Armstrong cited an article by the Daily Expose that looked at a report by the U.K. Health Security Agency (HSA). The HSA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report as of March 10 looked at 927,841 Britons infected with COVID-19 between Feb. 7 and March 6. Of that total, 710,601 people who were COVID-positive – amounting to 76.5 percent – received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The same HSA report looked at 5,700 COVID-19 fatalities during the same period. Of this total, 5,216 people who died – amounting to 91.5 percent – received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. This finding confirmed Armstrong’s remark about vaccinated individuals dying at a higher rate than the unvaccinated.
Meanwhile, those yet to be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine comprised less than nine percent of deaths. Unvaccinated people also accounted for only 18 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded between Feb. 7 and March 6.
“[The vaccinated are] the ones that are dying the most, which makes sense because if your immune system is being lowered – which we know the vaccine does – it has to do that. Pfizer and the other Big Pharma companies will admit that they have to lower your immune system when you get the vaccine, or else your body will reject [it.] Your body will say ‘What is this? No, I don’t like it’ and kill it. That’s why they have to use the nanoparticles to hide it [and] get past the immune system. They also have to try to trick your immune system so that your body will take the mRNA and make its own spike protein,” said Armstrong.
“The problem is: We know that your immune system is being damaged. The more you get [vaccinated], the more you damage your immune system.”
Dr. Ryan Cole explains how vaccines compromise the immune system
Veronika Kyrylenko, Armstrong’s colleague in the New American, talked to pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole back in January about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on the immune system. The CEO of Cole Diagnostics in Idaho revealed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the vaccine attacks cells that distinguish friendly objects from pathogens.
“We’re giving a shot that makes a spike protein. That’s a toxin that triggers cancer genes in bad ways and turns off other pattern receptors. We don’t know how long the immune system is suppressed after these shots and how long these receptors are shut off, because those studies aren’t done,” Cole said. (Related: Dr. Ryan Cole explains how the COVID vaccines compromise the immune system.)
According to the pathologist, human cells possess toll-like receptors (TLRs) that identify if a foreign object in the body is harmful or not. Injecting COVID-19 vaccines turns off the immune system’s alert system in turn. He explained: “When the [COVID-19] shots go into the body, they turn some of those [TLRs] off. Normally, they have to be on.”
Some of the TLRs that the vaccine shuts off include TLR7 and TLR, which are in charge of detecting viruses. TLR3 and TLR4, which keep cancer in check, are also turned off by the vaccines.
Cole added that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein also binds to the P53 gene that suppresses tumor growth. The spike protein’s S1 subunit also binds to the TMPRSS-2 gene linked to prostate cancer in men and the BRCA genes that play a role in breast cancer in women.
He also lamented how governments are requiring people to get vaccine boosters despite the dangers vaccines pose to the immune system. “They are still telling people to get a booster. It’s a spike protein that [is] toxic to the human body, causes the same disease as the virus and is predisposing people to auto-immune attacks and potentially short-term cancer risks,” Cole told Kyrylenko.
Watch Ben Armstrong talking about the HSA’s report below.
This video is from The New American channel on Brighteon.com.
More related stories:
- Study: COVID-19 vaccines found to weaken the immune system, increase risk of developing cancer.
- New studies show that COVID vaccines damage your immune system, likely permanently.
- Child deaths in the UK surge after COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
- UK covering up THOUSANDS of COVID-19 vaccine deaths.
Sources include:
- TheNewAmerican.com
- DailyExpose.uk
- Assets.Publishing.Service.gov.uk [PDF]
- Brighteon.com 1
- Brighteon.com 2
- NATURAL NEWS
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Easy way to earn every month an extra amount of $15,000 just by doing very simple and easy work olv online. Last month i have received $17593 from this work… HERE…… https://latestjobshere1.blogspot.com/